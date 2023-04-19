Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Austin Hedges (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has a double and two walks while batting .136.
- Hedges has a base hit in three of eight games played this season (37.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hedges has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|8
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (0-3) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.16 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
