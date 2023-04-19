After batting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .418 this season while batting .302 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .273 with two homers.

McCutchen has had a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings