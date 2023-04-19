Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After batting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .418 this season while batting .302 with 11 walks and eight runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .273 with two homers.
- McCutchen has had a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (18.2%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (0-3) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.16 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.16, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .288 batting average against him.
