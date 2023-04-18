After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate (2022)

  • Marcano hit .206 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.
  • Marcano got a hit in 53.1% of his 49 games last season, with more than one hit in 10.2% of those games.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 49 games a season ago, he hit just two dingers.
  • In 18.4% of his games a season ago (nine of 49), Marcano drove home a run. In three of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He touched home plate 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 27
.164 AVG .237
.230 OBP .276
.254 SLG .344
5 XBH 5
0 HR 2
5 RBI 8
16/6 K/BB 28/4
0 SB 2
Home Away
22 GP 27
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Rockies gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Urena makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to his opponents.
