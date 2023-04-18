The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (batting .429 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.

Castro has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 16 games (18.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings