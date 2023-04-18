Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (batting .429 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Castro will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 16 games (18.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|11
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.30 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Urena (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to his opponents.
