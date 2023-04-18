The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Rodolfo Castro (batting .429 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .325 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Castro will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer during his last games.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 56.3% of his 16 games this season, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Castro has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 16 games (18.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.30 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Urena (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to his opponents.
