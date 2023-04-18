Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (5-12) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) at Coors Field on Tuesday, April 18, with a start time of 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rockies as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates -110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 13 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Urena - COL (0-2, 9.90 ERA) vs Vince Velasquez - PIT (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Rockies have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rockies played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 9-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+120) Andrew McCutchen 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+115) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+100) Ji-Hwan Bae 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3300 - 4th

