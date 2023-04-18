Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Pirates vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 21 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 54 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks ninth in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates' .244 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 13th in the majors with 80 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.442 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Vince Velasquez (1-2) will take to the mound for the Pirates and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Velasquez has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals L 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies - Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies - Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds - Home Roansy Contreras Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luis Cessa 4/22/2023 Reds - Home Rich Hill Hunter Greene 4/23/2023 Reds - Home Vince Velásquez Nick Lodolo

