Jose Urena and Vince Velasquez will start for their respective teams when the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Rockies have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 13 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 13 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Pittsburgh games have finished above the point total three consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 9.5 runs.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 17 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-3 7-4 5-4 5-3 7-5 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.