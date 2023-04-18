Pirates vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jose Urena and Vince Velasquez will start for their respective teams when the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
The favored Rockies have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 13 runs for the game.
Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|13
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Pirates Recent Betting Performance
- The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Pittsburgh games have finished above the point total three consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 9.5 runs.
Pirates Betting Records & Stats
- The Pirates have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Pittsburgh has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 17 games with a total this season.
- The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Pirates Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-3
|7-4
|5-4
|5-3
|7-5
|3-2
