Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI last time in action, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with ) in his previous game against the Rockies.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .206.
- Hayes will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this year (nine of 16), with multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Hayes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.30).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Urena (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.90 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to opposing batters.
