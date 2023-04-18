Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (.219 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .220 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Bae has gotten a hit in eight of 15 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in four games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in three of them (20.0%).
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (six of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.30 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 9.90 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with seven strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .370 to opposing batters.
