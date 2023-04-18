Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is batting .226 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
- Suwinski is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Suwinski has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.30).
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 9.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .370 against him.
