Jack Suwinski -- 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

  • Suwinski is batting .226 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Suwinski is batting .375 with two homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Suwinski has had a base hit in six of 10 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Suwinski has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.30).
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 9.90, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .370 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.