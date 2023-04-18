The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .297 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Joe has driven in a run in four games this season (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 9 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings