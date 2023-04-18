The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the New York Knicks (47-35) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 18 from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The teams square off once again after the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 101-97 on Saturday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the win for the Knicks, while Donovan Mitchell put up 38 points in the loss for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Josh Hart SG Questionable Ankle 9.8 7.8 3.8 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers average are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).

When Cleveland totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-12.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cavaliers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 111.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 112.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers' 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in the NBA, and the 107.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in the league.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up (106.9).

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the Knicks are scoring 119.2 points per game, 3.2 more than their season average (116).

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in league), while giving up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 214

