The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The matchup's over/under is 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -5.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 214.5 points 47 times.
  • Cleveland's matchups this year have an average point total of 219.1, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.
  • Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.
  • Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220
Knicks 62 75.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over four times.
  • In home games, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-22-0).
  • The 112.3 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
  • When Cleveland totals more than 113.1 points, it is 28-17 against the spread and 33-12 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42
Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

