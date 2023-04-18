The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Cleveland's games this year is 219.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 44-38-0 ATS this season.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 27-3, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 47 57.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 62 75.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

Four of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Cleveland has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

