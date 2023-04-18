In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be eyeing a win against New York Knicks.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Cavaliers (-5.5) 214 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Cavaliers (-5.5) 214.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Cavaliers (-5.5) 213.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Cavaliers (-5.5) 213.5 -220 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 106.9 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +441 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
  • The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in league).
  • The two teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams surrender 220 points per game combined, six more points than this matchup's total.
  • Cleveland is 42-38-2 ATS this season.
  • New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this season.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Donovan Mitchell 32.5 +100 38.0
Donovan Mitchell 32.5 +100 28.3
Darius Garland 20.5 -130 17.0
Darius Garland 20.5 -130 21.6
Evan Mobley 14.5 -130 8.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Donovan Mitchell or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cavaliers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.