Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be eyeing a win against New York Knicks.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|214
|-225
|+190
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|214.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|213.5
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|213.5
|-220
|+190
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 106.9 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +441 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game.
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 220 points per game combined, six more points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland is 42-38-2 ATS this season.
- New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this season.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Donovan Mitchell
|32.5
|+100
|38.0
|Donovan Mitchell
|32.5
|+100
|28.3
|Darius Garland
|20.5
|-130
|17.0
|Darius Garland
|20.5
|-130
|21.6
|Evan Mobley
|14.5
|-130
|8.0
