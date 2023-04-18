The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSOH, and MSG. The Knicks lead the series 1-0.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSOH, and MSG

TNT, BSOH, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Cavaliers (43-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 52.4% of the time, 2.5% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 3-4-2 against the spread compared to the 19-9-1 ATS record Cleveland puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, New York and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Cavaliers are 47-17, a better record than the Knicks have recorded (20-21) as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland has been carried by its defense, as it ranks best in the NBA by allowing just 106.9 points per game. It ranks 25th in the league in points scored (112.3 per contest).

This season, the Cavaliers rank 19th in the league in assists, dishing out 24.9 per game.

The Cavaliers rank 19th in the NBA with 11.6 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 11th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Cleveland in 2022-23, 62.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.1% of the team's made baskets) and 37.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.9%).

