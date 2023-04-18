Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- hitting .282 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the hill, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Rockies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .242 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Santana has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (31.3%).
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Santana has an RBI in five of 16 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.30).
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to opposing batters.
