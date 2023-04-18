On Tuesday, Bryan Reynolds (coming off going 2-for-5 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Rockies.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.603) and total hits (22) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 15th in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has homered in 23.5% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his chances at the plate.

In nine games this season (52.9%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (23.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 17 games (47.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings