Andrew McCutchen -- hitting .316 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Colorado Rockies, with Jose Urena on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .418.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 49th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • McCutchen will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers in his last outings.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 68.8% of his 16 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCutchen has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 11
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.30 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies will send Urena (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts through 10 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 9.90 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .370 to his opponents.
