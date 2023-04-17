The Colorado Rockies (5-11) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7) will match up in the series opener on Monday, April 17 at Coors Field, with Kyle Freeland getting the ball for the Rockies and Rich Hill taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rockies as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Freeland - COL (2-0, 0.96 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (0-2, 7.20 ERA)

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rockies have been favored four times and won two of those games.

The Rockies have gone 2-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Rockies were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Pirates have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have a mark of 6-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+175) Carlos Santana 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+105) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Mark Mathias 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Connor Joe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

