The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Elias Diaz and Bryan Reynolds among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Rockies are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Pirates have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rockies -145 +120 11.5 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Pirates have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have come away with eight wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh is 6-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of its 16 opportunities.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-3 6-4 5-4 4-3 7-5 2-2

