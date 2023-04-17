Monday's contest that pits the Colorado Rockies (5-11) versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-7) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on April 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (2-0) to the mound, while Rich Hill (0-2) will take the ball for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a spread.

The Pirates have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 6-4 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (66 total runs).

The Pirates have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule