After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Mathias got a hit in 12 of 30 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 12 of 30 games last year (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 30.0% of his 30 games last season, he scored a run (nine times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.0%).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
.419 AVG .140
.438 OBP .254
.968 SLG .220
7 XBH 2
5 HR 1
10 RBI 10
12/1 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 20
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3).
