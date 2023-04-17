After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Mathias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Mathias got a hit in 12 of 30 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.

He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 of 30 games last year (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 30.0% of his 30 games last season, he scored a run (nine times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 20 .419 AVG .140 .438 OBP .254 .968 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 5 HR 1 10 RBI 10 12/1 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)