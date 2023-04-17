On Monday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and three RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .186 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in eight games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings