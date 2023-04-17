Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .219 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .217.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Bae has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .96 ERA ranks sixth, .964 WHIP ranks 15th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 68th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.