Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .219 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .217.
- Bae has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Bae has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .96 ERA ranks sixth, .964 WHIP ranks 15th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 68th.
