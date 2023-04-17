The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jason Delay, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Delay has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Delay has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
