The Pittsburgh Pirates and Jason Delay, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Delay has had a base hit in five of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Delay has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In three of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings