After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Joe has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Joe has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings