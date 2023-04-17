Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
- Joe has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Joe has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.