After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Kyle Freeland) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Joe has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), including four multi-hit games (36.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Joe has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.06 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (.96), 15th in WHIP (.964), and 68th in K/9 (5.3).
