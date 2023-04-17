Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .228 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), with more than one hit four times (26.7%).
- In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In four games this year (26.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (26.7%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.06).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Freeland (2-0) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He has a .96 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .96 ERA ranks sixth, .964 WHIP ranks 15th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 68th.
