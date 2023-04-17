Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Rockies - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (20) this season.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Reynolds has recorded a hit in 14 of 16 games this season (87.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had an RBI in eight games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|10
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (90.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
- Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .96 ERA ranks sixth, .964 WHIP ranks 15th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 68th.
