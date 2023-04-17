The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.619) and total hits (20) this season.
  • He ranks 39th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
  • Reynolds has recorded a hit in 14 of 16 games this season (87.5%), including three multi-hit games (18.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reynolds has had an RBI in eight games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in seven of 16 games (43.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (90.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rockies have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .96 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's .96 ERA ranks sixth, .964 WHIP ranks 15th, and 5.3 K/9 ranks 68th.
