Austin Hedges -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, on April 17 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has a double and a walk while hitting .143.

Twice in six games this year, Hedges has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this season.

Hedges has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored in one of six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings