After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Tucupita Marcano and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate (2022)

Marcano hit .206 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 53.1% of his games last season (26 of 49), Marcano got a base hit, and in five of those games (10.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

Logging a plate appearance in 49 games a season ago, he hit only two round-trippers.

Marcano picked up an RBI in 18.4% of his games last year (nine of 49), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run 18 times last season in 49 games (36.7%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 27 .164 AVG .237 .230 OBP .276 .254 SLG .344 5 XBH 5 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 16/6 K/BB 28/4 0 SB 2 Home Away 22 GP 27 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 6 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

