Rodolfo Castro -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .344 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Castro is batting .533 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Castro has picked up a hit in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings