Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (6-9) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at Busch Stadium on Sunday, April 16, with a start time of 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+145). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (0-1, 10.05 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (1-0, 3.57 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 2-2 (50%).

St. Louis has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cardinals went 4-4 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Pirates have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

