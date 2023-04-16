Paul Goldschmidt and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit 19 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh has scored 62 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.33) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Keller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Astros W 7-4 Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros L 7-0 Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals W 5-0 Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz 4/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Mitch Keller Miles Mikolas 4/17/2023 Rockies - Away Rich Hill Kyle Freeland 4/18/2023 Rockies - Away Vince Velásquez José Ureña 4/19/2023 Rockies - Away Johan Oviedo Austin Gomber 4/20/2023 Reds - Home Roansy Contreras Graham Ashcraft 4/21/2023 Reds - Home Mitch Keller Luis Cessa

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.