How to Watch the Pirates vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the St. Louis Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.
Pirates vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 19 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- The Pirates rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh has scored 62 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.33) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.406 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Mitch Keller (1-0) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Keller has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Astros
|W 7-4
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Cristian Javier
|4/12/2023
|Astros
|L 7-0
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Jose Urquidy
|4/13/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/14/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Jake Woodford
|4/15/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Steven Matz
|4/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Miles Mikolas
|4/17/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Freeland
|4/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|José Ureña
|4/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Austin Gomber
|4/20/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Luis Cessa
