The St. Louis Cardinals and Alec Burleson will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen at Busch Stadium on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+140). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 3-1 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Pittsburgh have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 15 chances this season.

The Pirates have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-3 6-3 5-3 4-3 7-4 2-2

