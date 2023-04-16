Sunday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (6-9) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (9-6) at 2:15 PM ET (on April 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 victory for the Cardinals, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Miles Mikolas (0-1) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (1-0).

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-4.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Pirates have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Pirates have won in eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (62 total), Pittsburgh is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.33 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule