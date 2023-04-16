After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Mark Mathias and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Mathias reached base via a hit in 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), including multiple hits in 20.0% of those games (six of them).

He hit a home run in five of 30 games in 2022 (16.7%), including 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.0% of his games a year ago (12 of 30), Mathias drove in a run. In five of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

He crossed the plate in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including scoring more than once in 10.0% of his games (three times).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 20 .419 AVG .140 .438 OBP .254 .968 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 5 HR 1 10 RBI 10 12/1 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

