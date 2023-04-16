Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .182 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Hayes has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 14 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .420 against him.
