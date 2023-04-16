Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .182 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Hayes has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Hayes has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 14 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

