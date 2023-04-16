After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .148 with a home run and four walks.

In four of eight games this year, Suwinski got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In three games this season, Suwinski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

