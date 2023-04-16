Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .148 with a home run and four walks.
- In four of eight games this year, Suwinski got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Suwinski has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mikolas (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 10.05 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .420 batting average against him.
