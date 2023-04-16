After going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI in his last game, Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .355 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.

Joe has had a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (40.0%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Joe has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 10 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 7 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings