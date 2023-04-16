Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .231 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Santana has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.

In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Santana has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings