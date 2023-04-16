Carlos Santana -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .231 with five doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Santana has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of those games.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Santana has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up a 10.05 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .420 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.