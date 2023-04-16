After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Miles Mikolas

BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.644) and total hits (19) this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 13th in slugging.

In 86.7% of his 15 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven home a run in seven games this year (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings