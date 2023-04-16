After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.644) and total hits (19) this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 103rd and he is 13th in slugging.
  • In 86.7% of his 15 games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 26.7% of his games this year, and 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds has driven home a run in seven games this year (46.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 9
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mikolas (0-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 10.05 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .420 against him.
