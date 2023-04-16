Austin Hedges -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Hedges had a base hit in 41 out of 112 games last season (36.6%), with multiple hits in nine of those games (8.0%).

He went yard in seven of 112 games in 2022 (6.3%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Hedges drove in a run in 21.4% of his 112 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.5% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 51 .169 AVG .158 .242 OBP .240 .206 SLG .285 3 XBH 8 1 HR 6 11 RBI 19 34/12 K/BB 44/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 56 GP 56 21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%) 12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%) 8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

