Austin Hedges -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

  • Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Hedges had a base hit in 41 out of 112 games last season (36.6%), with multiple hits in nine of those games (8.0%).
  • He went yard in seven of 112 games in 2022 (6.3%), including 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hedges drove in a run in 21.4% of his 112 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.5% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 51
.169 AVG .158
.242 OBP .240
.206 SLG .285
3 XBH 8
1 HR 6
11 RBI 19
34/12 K/BB 44/13
0 SB 2
Home Away
56 GP 56
21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%)
3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%)
12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%)
1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%)
8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 10.05, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .420 batting average against him.
