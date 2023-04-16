The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

  • McCutchen has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .446.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
  • McCutchen has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 10.05 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put together a 10.05 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .420 to his opponents.
