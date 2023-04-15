Rodolfo Castro -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .296 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Castro enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .417 with one homer.

Castro has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Castro has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

