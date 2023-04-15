Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rodolfo Castro -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .296 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Castro enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .417 with one homer.
- Castro has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Castro has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Matz (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
