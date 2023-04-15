When the St. Louis Cardinals (6-8) and Pittsburgh Pirates (8-6) face off at Busch Stadium on Saturday, April 15, Steven Matz will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Pirates will send Roansy Contreras to the hill. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +165 moneyline odds. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (0-2, 8.18 ERA) vs Contreras - PIT (1-1, 8.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Cardinals have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Ji-Man Choi 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+230)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +3000 - 4th

