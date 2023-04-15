On Saturday, Mark Mathias (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Mathias got a hit in 40.0% of his 30 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those contests.
  • He homered in 16.7% of his games last year (five of 30), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He scored a run in nine of his 30 games a season ago (30.0%), with two or more runs scored three times (10.0%).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
.419 AVG .140
.438 OBP .254
.968 SLG .220
7 XBH 2
5 HR 1
10 RBI 10
12/1 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 20
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Matz (0-2) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
