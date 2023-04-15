On Saturday, Mark Mathias (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Mathias got a hit in 40.0% of his 30 games last year, with multiple hits in 20.0% of those contests.

He homered in 16.7% of his games last year (five of 30), and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 of 30 games last season (40.0%), Mathias picked up an RBI, and five of those games (16.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored a run in nine of his 30 games a season ago (30.0%), with two or more runs scored three times (10.0%).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 20 .419 AVG .140 .438 OBP .254 .968 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 5 HR 1 10 RBI 10 12/1 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

