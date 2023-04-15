Ke'Bryan Hayes -- batting .179 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has four doubles and three walks while batting .157.
  • This year, Hayes has posted at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
  • Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • His last time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
