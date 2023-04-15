Ke'Bryan Hayes -- batting .179 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes has four doubles and three walks while batting .157.

This year, Hayes has posted at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.

Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.

In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 7 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings