Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- batting .179 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on April 15 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has four doubles and three walks while batting .157.
- This year, Hayes has posted at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.
- Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.
- In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
