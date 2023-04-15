After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.

Choi has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Choi has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings