Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cardinals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi has a double and two home runs while hitting .125.
- Choi has had a base hit in three of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In nine games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Choi has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.54 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will look to Matz (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
