Julius Randle and Donovan Mitchell are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 4.5 (-128) 4.5 (+125) 3.5 (-143)

Mitchell has scored 28.3 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.2 points less than Saturday's over/under.

Mitchell's per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Mitchell has averaged 3.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-133) 8.5 (+105) 2.5 (-139) 0.5 (+165)

Evan Mobley is posting 16.2 points per game, 1.7 more than Saturday's over/under.

He has pulled down 9.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday.

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Saturday.

Darius Garland Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (+100) 2.5 (-111) 7.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Darius Garland on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average of 21.6.

Garland averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).

Garland's assist average -- 7.8 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (7.5).

Garland averages 2.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 7.5 (-139) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (-182)

The 24.5-point over/under set for Randle on Saturday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average of 25.1.

Randle averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 7.5).

Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday.

